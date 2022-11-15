null (LON:IDS) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

null (LON:IDS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($2.94) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on null from GBX 144 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.41) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of null from GBX 270 ($3.17) to GBX 190 ($2.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Get null alerts:

null Stock Performance

IDS traded down GBX 8.78 ($0.10) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 241.92 ($2.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,353,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,043. The company has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.00. null has a fifty-two week low of GBX 173.65 ($2.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 252.80 ($2.97). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49.

About null

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for null Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for null and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.