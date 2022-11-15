NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman Sells 10,000 Shares

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 10,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.99, for a total value of C$139,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,716,997.90.

On Thursday, October 6th, Kevin Garth Asman sold 700 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.05, for a total value of C$8,435.00.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total value of C$55,250.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Kevin Garth Asman sold 23,543 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.61, for a total value of C$273,334.23.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.59, for a total value of C$57,950.00.

Shares of TSE NVA traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$14.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.61. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.43. The company has a market cap of C$3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Cormark increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.52.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

