nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Insider Sells $109,816.00 in Stock

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $109,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $948,888.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

nVent Electric Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:NVT traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $39.15. 1,302,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,930. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.86. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $29.19 and a 52 week high of $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $745.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.50 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.69%. As a group, analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVT. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in nVent Electric by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 28,771 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 26,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NVT. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

