Nwam LLC Boosts Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its position in Waste Management by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in Waste Management by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 10,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM opened at $157.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.