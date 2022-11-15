Nwam LLC Grows Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,832 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,400,882,000 after buying an additional 662,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,180,110,000 after purchasing an additional 553,087 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,293,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,115,941,000 after buying an additional 79,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,284,865 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,114,812,000 after buying an additional 264,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.
NIKE Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $104.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.81. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $177.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.12.
Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE
In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on NIKE to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $141.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.96.
NIKE Company Profile
NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.
