Nwam LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Nwam LLC cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,059 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 847.1% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,347,350 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.5 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $73.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.48. The stock has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.28.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

