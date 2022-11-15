Nwam LLC Has $790,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Nwam LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 99.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 13,964 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 218,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 75.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 26,581 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $59.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.82. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

