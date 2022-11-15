Nwam LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 543,411 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 1,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,556,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 910,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,422,000 after buying an additional 328,540 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 96,527 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 264.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 78,326 shares during the period.

TAN opened at $79.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.78. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $55.54 and a 12-month high of $101.36.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

