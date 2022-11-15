Nwam LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 32,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,923,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $106.51 on Tuesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $152.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.02 and a 200 day moving average of $116.24.

