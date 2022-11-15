Nwam LLC Sells 876 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nwam LLC decreased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 37.9% in the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,699 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,969,000 after acquiring an additional 24,911 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.5% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Salesforce by 1.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,941,106 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $320,360,000 after acquiring an additional 33,361 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,680 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $52,722.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $431,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,307,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $52,722.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,435 shares of company stock valued at $11,850,804 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $158.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $158.66 billion, a PE ratio of 293.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.87. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.04 and a twelve month high of $309.90.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Salesforce to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.59.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

