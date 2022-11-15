Nwam LLC Takes Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.6% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 56,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.1% during the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 56.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.46. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $51.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 34.09%.

WPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

