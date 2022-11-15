Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,883,400 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the October 15th total of 9,718,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,919.8 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on OCDGF. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ocado Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 595 ($6.99) to GBX 420 ($4.94) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ocado Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. HSBC downgraded Ocado Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ocado Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,158.57.

OCDGF opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.93. Ocado Group has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $25.75.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

