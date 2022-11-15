Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OKTA. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Okta from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.93.

Okta Stock Performance

OKTA stock opened at $51.41 on Monday. Okta has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $272.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Insider Activity at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,797 shares of company stock worth $3,359,843 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 123.3% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 21,824 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Okta by 49.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Okta by 22.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 768.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 48.9% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

