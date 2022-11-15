OMG Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.98 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $163.67 million and approximately $16.98 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00006920 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

