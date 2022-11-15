Ontology Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.96 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $154.35 million and approximately $8.96 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,263.90 or 0.07453835 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00037502 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00080626 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00062543 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000437 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00011803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00023741 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.