Ontology (ONT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $9.66 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 15th. Ontology has a market cap of $151.15 million and $9.66 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,263.05 or 0.07513394 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00036483 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00079721 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00062422 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000438 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00011917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00023858 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001505 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology is ont.io.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.