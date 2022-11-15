Oppenheimer Raises Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $300.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Oppenheimer to $300.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.78% from the company’s current price.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.73.

Shares of AMGN traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $283.60. 2,762,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,017,707. Amgen has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.25.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amgen will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,345 shares of company stock worth $1,853,371. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 16.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Amgen by 40.4% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 2.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Amgen by 11.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its position in Amgen by 3.0% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

