Oppenheimer Trims Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Target Price to $36.00

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Oppenheimer to $36.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.97% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cannae’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.84) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CNNE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cannae from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Cannae from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Cannae from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Cannae alerts:

Cannae Price Performance

Cannae stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.18. 952,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,927. Cannae has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average of $21.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cannae

Cannae Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,363,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after purchasing an additional 69,734 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Cannae during the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 667,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after purchasing an additional 116,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cannae during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.