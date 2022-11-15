Oppenheimer Trims Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Target Price to $36.00

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Oppenheimer to $36.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.97% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cannae’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.84) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CNNE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cannae from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Cannae from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Cannae from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Cannae stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.18. 952,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,927. Cannae has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average of $21.01.
Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
