Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

ORCA traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 24 ($0.28). 12,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,433. Orcadian Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 24 ($0.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 59.50 ($0.70). The firm has a market cap of £15.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 30.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.68, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Orcadian Energy Company Profile

Orcadian Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas development company in the United Kingdom. It has four licences. The company's key asset is the 100% interest in the Pilot Field with audited proven and probable reserves of 79 million barrels. Orcadian Energy PLC was founded in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

