Orchid Market Capitalization Reaches $57.66 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Orchid has a total market cap of $57.66 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.0835 or 0.00000495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,868.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009989 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008052 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00041322 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00042906 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005811 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021888 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00242318 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

