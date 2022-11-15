O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $823.03. 19,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,689. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $748.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $689.43. The company has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $848.65.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 760 shares in the company, valued at $570,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Charles Francis Rogers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.34, for a total value of $1,092,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,984,722 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $813.67.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.