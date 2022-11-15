OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Trading Up 1.5%

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) shares were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.35. Approximately 515,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 767,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OGI shares. Eight Capital dropped their price target on OrganiGram from C$2.60 to C$1.70 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.34 to C$2.60 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.47.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.37. The stock has a market cap of C$423.51 million and a P/E ratio of -11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

