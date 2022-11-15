Overbrook Management Corp Has $10.13 Million Stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,620 shares during the period. Constellium comprises about 2.9% of Overbrook Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Overbrook Management Corp owned about 0.55% of Constellium worth $10,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSTM. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 6.0% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Constellium by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Constellium by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after buying an additional 59,770 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Constellium by 359.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Constellium from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellium currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.70.

Shares of Constellium stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.33. 44,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.57. Constellium SE has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

