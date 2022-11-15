Overbrook Management Corp Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Overbrook Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,984,063 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,699,000 after purchasing an additional 162,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,423 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,295,000 after purchasing an additional 472,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $15,319,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
VOO stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $363.63. 154,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,053,392. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $347.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.45. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $441.26.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.