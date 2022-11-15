Overbrook Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

Overbrook Management Corp grew its stake in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZYGet Rating) by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,600 shares during the quarter. Overbrook Management Corp owned about 0.17% of Inozyme Pharma worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INZY. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Inozyme Pharma during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 241.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Inozyme Pharma during the second quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 41,402 shares during the period.

Inozyme Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ INZY remained flat at $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 993 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,529. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.49. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 11.11, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZYGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. On average, research analysts predict that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY)

