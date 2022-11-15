Overbrook Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

Overbrook Management Corp grew its stake in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,600 shares during the quarter. Overbrook Management Corp owned about 0.17% of Inozyme Pharma worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INZY. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Inozyme Pharma during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 241.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Inozyme Pharma during the second quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 41,402 shares during the period.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

Inozyme Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ INZY remained flat at $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 993 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,529. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.49. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 11.11, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma ( NASDAQ:INZY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. On average, research analysts predict that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.