Oxen Trading 14.9% Lower Over Last Week (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $10.94 million and approximately $224,903.74 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001063 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,938.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.82 or 0.00347266 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022363 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00122292 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.18 or 0.00780380 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.64 or 0.00617765 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00233534 BTC.

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,707,659 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

