Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Shares Down 3.1%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) traded down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.40. 12,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,326,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Oxford Lane Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $852.38 million and a P/E ratio of 5.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.51%. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXLC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 472.4% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

