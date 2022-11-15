PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $794.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.04 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect PagSeguro Digital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of PAGS opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.53. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $37.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth $122,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 60.3% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. 47.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAGS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

