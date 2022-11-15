Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Lowered to $220.00 at MKM Partners

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at MKM Partners from $250.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.03% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $208.33 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $226.67 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.81.
Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $161.73 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $140.07 and a 1 year high of $213.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.93. The company has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of -178.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.12.
Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks
In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at $327,371,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,371,794.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,411,670.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 687,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,901,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,000 shares of company stock worth $37,743,816 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.
About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
