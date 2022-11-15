Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Lowered to $220.00 at MKM Partners

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at MKM Partners from $250.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $208.33 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $226.67 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.81.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $161.73 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $140.07 and a 1 year high of $213.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.93. The company has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of -178.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 42.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at $327,371,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,371,794.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,411,670.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 687,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,901,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,000 shares of company stock worth $37,743,816 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Stories

