PancakeSwap Market Cap Achieves $579.88 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for $3.96 or 0.00023410 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PancakeSwap has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $579.88 million and approximately $32.71 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PancakeSwap Token Profile

PancakeSwap’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 344,916,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,308,343 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance.

PancakeSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

