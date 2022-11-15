Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Price Performance

PANL opened at $5.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.15. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.37 million, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pangaea Logistics Solutions

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 1,977.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 44.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.