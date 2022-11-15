Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Raised to C$33.50

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$32.50 to C$33.50 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PLC. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$49.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. CIBC downgraded shares of Park Lawn from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$48.75 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$37.50.

Shares of Park Lawn stock opened at C$25.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$886.20 million and a P/E ratio of 24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.95. Park Lawn has a one year low of C$20.64 and a one year high of C$42.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.60.

In other news, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$23.28 per share, with a total value of C$34,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,848.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

