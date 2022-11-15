Park National Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.04 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Park National has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Park National has a payout ratio of 46.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Park National to earn $8.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

Get Park National alerts:

Park National Price Performance

PRK stock opened at $145.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Park National has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $149.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Park National ( NYSEAMERICAN:PRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.56). Park National had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $137.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.78 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Park National will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Park National by 19.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Park National by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Park National by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Park National by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Park National from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

About Park National

(Get Rating)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.