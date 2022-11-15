Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 15th. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $945.79 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005907 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001323 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000658 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002311 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00014916 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000151 BTC.
Pax Dollar Profile
Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.