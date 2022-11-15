PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,789 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in PayPal by 21.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,283,000 after acquiring an additional 307,481 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 67.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,066,000 after buying an additional 121,831 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $382,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in PayPal by 79.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $90.66. 410,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,732,770. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $215.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $103.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. DA Davidson cut their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.02.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.