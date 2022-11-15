PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Short Interest Down 17.0% in October

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 294,200 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the October 15th total of 354,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,601,244.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 57.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in PC Connection by 2.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 5.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 12.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,976,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,528,000 after acquiring an additional 78,958 shares in the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

CNXN traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,121. PC Connection has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $54.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.70.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

