Peak Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Peak Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,869 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the period. VMware comprises about 2.4% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $8,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 75.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 310.9% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 150.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VMW traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,062. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.16 and its 200 day moving average is $114.02. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $136.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86. The company has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.77.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

