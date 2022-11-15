Peak Asset Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Peak Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Dentgroup LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock traded up $3.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.89. 15,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,521. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.46.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

