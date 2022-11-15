Peak Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.2% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 273.0% during the first quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 276 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.6% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.9% during the first quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,259,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.24.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $2.94 on Tuesday, reaching $98.64. 695,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,191,160. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

