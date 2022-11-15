Peak Asset Management LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Peak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 545,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,884,000 after buying an additional 9,861 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.3% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 101.4% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 43,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 22,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 80.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 282,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,312,000 after acquiring an additional 126,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.04. 1,436,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,829,976. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $52.14.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

