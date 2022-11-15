Peak Asset Management LLC Sells 175 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Peak Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,516 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 17.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $174.75. The company had a trading volume of 75,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,182,566. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.45. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.18.

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

