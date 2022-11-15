Peak Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Peak Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $75.19. The stock had a trading volume of 16,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,781. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.17. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $81.54.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.