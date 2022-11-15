Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $2.91 Million Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.05. 25,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,660. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

