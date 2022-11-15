Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $5.30 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,860 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $6.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.42. 165,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,905,919. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $129.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

