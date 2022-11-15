Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $9.29 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 1.6% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,653,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,852 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after buying an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,227,160,000 after buying an additional 779,457 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,839,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,639,000 after buying an additional 364,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,524,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,519,000 after buying an additional 712,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $8,945,492.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,091 shares of company stock valued at $23,026,905 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $249.51. 50,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,325. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.55.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

