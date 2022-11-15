Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Increases Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of POOL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Stephens cut their price objective on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.50.

Shares of POOL stock traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $344.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,474. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $278.10 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $319.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.13. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

