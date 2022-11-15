Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 180 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 1.5% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 1,212.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Stryker by 720.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 532.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stryker from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Edward Jones raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

Stryker Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYK stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $219.37. 49,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,905. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $280.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $83.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.