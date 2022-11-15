Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 771 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. cut its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 110.2% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,429,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,734 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,989,000 after buying an additional 109,197 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 466,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,722,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3,152.0% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 435,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,212,000 after buying an additional 422,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 369.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,074,000 after buying an additional 139,349 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SMH traded up $5.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $224.60. The stock had a trading volume of 275,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,058,138. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.36 and a 200 day moving average of $214.41. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $166.97 and a 52-week high of $318.82.

