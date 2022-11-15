Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 80 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $98,090,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,710,000 after acquiring an additional 65,201 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 154.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,222,000 after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 43.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 143,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,130,000 after acquiring an additional 43,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,026,000 after acquiring an additional 33,318 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $5.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $463.43. The stock had a trading volume of 128,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,415. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $533.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $429.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $438.32.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

