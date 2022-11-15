Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the October 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 353,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Penumbra from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.45.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total transaction of $289,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,711,837.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,424 shares of company stock worth $1,329,225 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Penumbra by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Penumbra in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Penumbra by 4,607.7% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

PEN stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.99. The stock had a trading volume of 327,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.01 and a beta of 0.46. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $114.86 and a 52 week high of $290.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $213.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.41 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

